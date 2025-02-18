Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). Approximately 1,025,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,646,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Fusion Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 137.11% and a negative net margin of 195.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Antibodies plc will post -129.9999875 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

