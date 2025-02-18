Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,314 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OmniAb by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles S. Berkman sold 25,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $82,584.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,935.60. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 15,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $50,304.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,212.80. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,826 shares of company stock valued at $268,356. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OmniAb Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

