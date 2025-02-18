GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Down 14.1 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,826,408.12. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.