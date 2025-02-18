Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,398.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,497 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 314.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 419,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

