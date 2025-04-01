Celeste Beeks Mastin Purchases 3,500 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 3,500 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,310. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 899,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Vertical Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after buying an additional 324,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

