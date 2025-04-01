Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Grows By 49.4%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,025,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 1,356,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IQE Price Performance

IQEPF remained flat at $0.15 on Tuesday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.