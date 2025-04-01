Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Grows By 49.4%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,025,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 1,356,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
IQE Price Performance
IQEPF remained flat at $0.15 on Tuesday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.
IQE Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.