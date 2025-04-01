Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Update

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 389,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. 251,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

