Top Space Stocks To Consider – April 1st

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that engage in activities related to space exploration, satellite technology, aerospace manufacturing, and other space-based ventures. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the growing space economy, which is characterized by innovative technologies, high growth potential, and increased government and commercial interest in space-related industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,725,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,840,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $147.21 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.77. 2,316,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.57. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $537.63.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.01. 5,329,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.28. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.53.

