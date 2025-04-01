Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBJHF. Investec upgraded Ibstock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Ibstock Price Performance

Ibstock Company Profile

OTCMKTS:IBJHF remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

