Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dutch Bros (BROS)

3/31/2025 – Dutch Bros had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $54.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Dutch Bros had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Dutch Bros is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Dutch Bros is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. 2,398,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,298,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $94,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 135.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 782,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

