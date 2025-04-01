GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GivBux Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBUX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. GivBux has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $10.05.

GivBux Company Profile

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

