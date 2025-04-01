Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis Buys 6,758 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis purchased 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $19,733.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,025 shares in the company, valued at $245,353. This trade represents a 8.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wladimir Hogenhuis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Wladimir Hogenhuis purchased 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00.

Rezolute Price Performance

RZLT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 863,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,683. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $176.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 137,905 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rezolute by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

