Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Grown Rogue International Stock Down 8.3 %

GRUSF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 9,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

