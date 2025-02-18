Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day moving average is $205.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

