Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PEY)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PEY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 164,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

