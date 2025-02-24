Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PEY)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
PEY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 164,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
