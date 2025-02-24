Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,003. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
