Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,003. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

