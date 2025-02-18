Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 211,577 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24,125.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 950,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
