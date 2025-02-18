Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 211,577 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24,125.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 950,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.