7,833 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Legacy Solutions LLC

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

