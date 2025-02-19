Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 2.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300,543 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after buying an additional 294,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 629.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 134,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 116,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

