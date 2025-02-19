iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.27% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $84,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

