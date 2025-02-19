Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $203.93 and last traded at $209.16, with a volume of 10636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.40.

The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enpro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at $108,825,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $24,208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enpro by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $11,067,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average is $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.