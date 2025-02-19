Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

