Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $967,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,478,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

