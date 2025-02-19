Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $293.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

