Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 579,289 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after acquiring an additional 455,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

