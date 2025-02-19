iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72,663.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 93,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.