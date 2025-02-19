Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $224,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granger Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,529,000 after buying an additional 910,603 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 316,256 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

