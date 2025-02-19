Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Trading 5.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $106.01 and last traded at $105.04. 7,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 81,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Materion by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

