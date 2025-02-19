Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 211,160 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,794,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,958.50. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADPT opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 110.13% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

