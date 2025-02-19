Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $606.00

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $606.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LII

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total transaction of $330,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,632.82. This trade represents a 22.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,374,000 after purchasing an additional 317,937 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after buying an additional 52,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $636.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $442.74 and a 52-week high of $682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.