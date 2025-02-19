Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $26.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $26,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

