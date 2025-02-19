Allworth Financial LP Has $1.69 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 202.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 135.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $352.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

