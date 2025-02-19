Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,901 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

