Allworth Financial LP Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.25% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 313,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 196,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

