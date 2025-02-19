Allworth Financial LP Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

