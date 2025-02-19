Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

