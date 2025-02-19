Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 4,510 Shares

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,698,244.10. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

