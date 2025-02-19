Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 301,908 shares trading hands.

Ascent Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Dennan sold 2,173,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £43,478.26 ($54,848.32). Company insiders own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

