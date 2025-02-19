Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ: ALBT) Receives Notice of Allowance for Innovative CAR-T and CAR-NK Cell Technology in ChinaFREEHOLD, N.J., February 18, 2025 – Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT), a leading developer of precision diagnostics and laborator

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Avalon GloboCare’s 8K filing here.
Avalon GloboCare Company Profile
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.
