Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Plans — Dividend of $0.15

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDI opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.