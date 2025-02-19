Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $607,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 663 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,056.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $972.43 and its 200-day moving average is $927.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

