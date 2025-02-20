iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,391,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 387,020 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $47.96.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

