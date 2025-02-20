iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,391,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 387,020 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $47.96.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
