iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,391,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 387,020 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $47.96.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

