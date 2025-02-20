Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 4,160,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,400,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at $536,817.84. This trade represents a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,120.72. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 451,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 308,409 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,097,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 395,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.