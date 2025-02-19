Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 537,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 753,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.39.
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
