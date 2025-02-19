Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 537,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 753,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.39.

About Arkle Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.