Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.39 and last traded at $104.39, with a volume of 200991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

