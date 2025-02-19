ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 2110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.1088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

