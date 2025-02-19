Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 213654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

