Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 19.4% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 519,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 526,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
