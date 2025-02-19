Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 668,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,901. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -148.47, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,834. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,102.87. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

