Teekay (NYSE:TK) Posts Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 11.05%.

Teekay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,769. The firm has a market cap of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

