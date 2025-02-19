Teekay (NYSE:TK) Posts Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 11.05%.
Teekay Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,769. The firm has a market cap of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.
About Teekay
